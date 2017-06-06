Trump: Yes, US Needs 'Travel Ban for Certain Dangerous Countries'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, Trump advocated for the original form of the travel ban, "not the watered down, politically correct version" of it.

That's right, we need a TRAVEL BAN for certain DANGEROUS countries, not some politically correct term that won't help us protect our people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 июня 2017 г.

On March 6, Trump introduced a revised version of the temporary travel ban concerning nationals from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Unlike his first executive order signed on January 27, citizens of Iraq were not included in the second one.

© AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Restrict Americans Travel to North Korea

On Thursday, the US Justice Department petitioned the Supreme Court to revive the president’s executive order that bars travelers from six states for 90 days from entering the United States.

On June 3, the US Supreme Court announced a deadline of June 12 for the challengers of Trump’s executive order to respond to the Justice Department’s emergency request to revive the travel ban.