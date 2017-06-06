Majority of US Voters Disapprove of Trump Withdrawal From Paris Accord - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — 59 percent oppose Trump's decision and 28 percent support it, a Washington Post / ABC News poll showed.

Other poll findings indicate that 42 percent of US citizens do not believe the withdrawal will benefit the national economy, which was the argument Trump made for leaving the treaty.

The poll was conducted from June 2 to 4 among 527 adults with 5 percent margin of error.

Trump’s latest move on climate change came after he signed an executive order on March 28 that directed agencies to rescind any pending rules and regulations related to the Climate Action Plan and instructed the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to review and potentially withdraw Obama’s signature rule, the Clean Power Plan.