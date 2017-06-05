US Gun Sales Shoot to Record Highs Following UK Terror Attacks

The uptick flies in the face of media narratives that suggested the election of Donald Trump, a pro-gun president, would trigger a tapering off of gun sales, which spiked in 2016 amid fears that a Hillary Clinton presidency would mean a rolling back of gun rights and a ban on assault weapons.

Justin Anderson, marketing director for Hyatt Guns in Charlotte, North Carolina, told the Washington Examiner, "We are continuing to see brisk sales of self-defense and concealed carry firearms. We're also continuing to see new gun buyers."

"People are nervous about their safety, and rightly so," he added. "It's a dangerous world we live in and American citizens know that we're not immune to terrorist attacks. They're taking the necessary steps to defend themselves. Frankly, the most recent terrorist attack in London underscores the importance of an armed populace. Remember that when seconds count the police are only minutes away."

The total of estimated sales for May came to "926,516, a figure comprised of 512,406 handguns, 315,716 long guns, 27,969 other types of firearms, and 15,726 checks for transactions covering multiple firearms," according to Guns.com

"National gun sales have continued to resist the slump predicted to ensue after Republicans took control of the White House and both chambers of Congress," the site noted, adding that "May saw a 6-percent increase in estimated gun sales from last year, making it the biggest May on record for sales."

On Saturday, a van mowed into pedestrians on London Bridge. The three attackers then drove to Borough Market, where they exited the vehicle and began attacking people with knives. At least seven were killed in the attacks, and another 48 were injured.

All three attackers were killed by the police. Two of them have been identified: 27-year-old Khuram Shazad Butt, a British citizen of Pakistani birth; and 30-year-old Richard Redouane who is said to be of Libyan and Moroccan descent.

The attack came less than two weeks after 22-year-old suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated himself outside Manchester Arena as an Ariana Grande concert was ending, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds more. Abedi was born in Britain of two Libyan refugees.