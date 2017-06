WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The gunman in Orlando, Florida shooting was identified a 45-year-old US Army veteran, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings told reporters.

"The subject in this case has been identified as John Robert Neumann Jr., date of birth May 20, 1972," Demings said. "Our records indicate that he is a veteran of the US Army, discharged honorably back in 1999."

Earlier in the day, the lone shooter killed three men and two women at the Fiamma facility in the east part of Orlando, and then took his own life.

"We are trying to understand as much about him as we possibly can," he added.

Neumann was a former employee who was fired in April.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and eight shooting survivors are currently being questioned.