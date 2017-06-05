Ten More US States Join Climate Coalition Aimed to Uphold Paris Accord

© REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts Exiting Paris Accord Easiest Campaign Promise to Fulfill for Trump

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Ten US states have joined the coalition committed to upholding Paris climate agreement despite US President Donald Trump's recent decision to withdraw the United States from the treaty, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in a press release on Monday.

"The US Climate Alliance is committed to meeting the standards set forth in the Paris Accord regardless of Washington’s irresponsible actions," Cuomo stated. "We welcome these new members and look forward to collaborating and maintaining the momentum in the global effort to protect our planet, while jumpstarting the clean energy economy."

The US states of Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia have all joined the coalition, according to the release.

US Climate Alliance was created in response to president Trump's decision on Thursday to withdraw from the Paris accord.

Trump’s latest move on climate change came after he signed an executive order on March 28 that directed agencies to rescind any pending rules and regulations related to the Climate Action Plan and instructed the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to review and potentially withdraw Obama’s signature rule, the Clean Power Plan.