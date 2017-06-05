Trump: We Need Original 'Travel Ban', Not 'Watered Down and Politically Correct'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Thursday, the US Justice Department petitioned the Supreme Court to revive the president’s executive order that bars travelers from six states for 90 days from entering the United States.

People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 5 июня 2017 г.

The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 5 июня 2017 г.

The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court — & seek much tougher version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 5 июня 2017 г.

On March 6, Trump introduced a revised version of the temporary travel ban concerning nationals from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Unlike his first executive order, citizens of Iraq were not included in the second one.