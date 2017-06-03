Register
03 June 2017
    India Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) gestures while talking with China's President Xi Jingping during the BRICS leaders' meeting with the BRICS Business Council at the Taj Exotica hotel in Goa on October 16, 2016

    What Trump's Exit From Paris Climate Deal Has to Do With China, India

    The Paris climate agreement should be renegotiated as many countries are likely to withdraw from the deal following the US exit, Nobel Prize Laureates told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

    ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that the US would withdraw from the Paris climate deal, which is aimed at alleviating global warming due to the deteriorating environment. The US leader continued by stressing that Washington would pursue the renegotiation of the accord in order to make it more beneficial to the United States.

    "They have to renegotiate, they can't go on without America, too many other countries will pull out. We have got to have the same numbers as before- 174 [countries] signed up to Paris. People have got to come to some agreement. Otherwise America will just go its own way and everybody else will try and go the other way, which is not the solution at all," Rodney John Allam, the Nobel Peace Prize Laureate who invented the process for converting fossil fuels into mechanical power known as the Allam power cycle, said.

    U.S. President Donald Trump enters the Rose Garden from the White House colonnade to announce his decision to leave the Paris Climate Agreement in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., JJune 1, 2017
    'US Reverts to Its Traditional Policy of Unilateral Action' by Exiting From Paris Climate Deal
    Allam stressed that Trump's decision was going "to threaten the whole basis of the Paris accords," adding the renegotiation process to retain the United States as a participating state could take as long as five years.

    Riccardo Valentini, a Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and the head of the EuroMediterranean Centre for Climate Change (CMCC), told Sputnik that the Paris Climate Agreement was likely to fail without the United States.

    "Without the United States, the Paris agreement is going to fail, this is the real truth. Because the Paris agreement was already a little bit weak in its targets and without the US it is even worse," Valentini said.

    According to Valentini, it was necessary to discover what Trump meant under renegotiating the agreement.

    President Vladimir Putin speaks at the plenary meeting at the ExpoForum exhibition center as part at the of the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Putin Jokingly Blames Trump for June Snow in Moscow Amid US Exit From Paris Climate Deal
    "If the United States wants to renegotiate their target, this may be even acceptable. If they want to change completely all the framework, then it will be impossible, I think," Valentini said.

    Speaking about the deal's renegotiation, Allam pointed out that the participating member states should pay additional attention to conditions under which China and India joined the deal.

    "They have to recognize the big polluters are China and India — they cannot be allowed virtually uncontrolled increase in emissions," Allam said after the ceremony of awarding the Global Energy Prize, where he is chairman of the international award committee for the prize.

    He pointed out that to come to consensus on changing terms of China and India’s participation in the agreement, it was necessary to offer them some alternative sources of energy.

    Pope Francis poses with US President Donald Trump (C) his wife Melania (R), Jared Kushner (L) and Ivanka Trump during a private audience at the Vatican, May 24, 2017.
    Vatican Outraged Over US Exit From Paris Climate Deal, Calls it 'Slap in the Face'
    "Something has got to be done and it will not be done by coercion. It will only be done by offering them [China, India] alternatives which are cheaper," Allam said.

    The Paris climate deal, created within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and championed by former US President Barack Obama, was signed in 2015 by 194 countries and ratified by 143. The agreement aims to keep the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

    The 21st annual SPIEF is a major global platform for business representatives where crucial economic issues are discussed. SPIEF is held between Thursday and Saturday. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.

