US Health Agency Removes Zika Travel Restrictions for Miami-Dade County

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Zika virus-related travel limitations for Miami-Dade County in the US state of Florida are now lifted, because no new local cases have been registered in the last 45 days, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced in an updated guidance.

"There have been no new cases of local Zika virus transmission identified and no cases under investigation in Miami-Dade County for more than 45 days," the guidance stated on Friday. "Lifting the yellow area designation means that there are no longer any travel recommendations related to Zika virus for Miami-Dade County, Florida."

Although the risk of local transmission of the disease is low at this point, isolated instances cannot be ruled out, the release added. The agency recommended that all individuals, especially pregnant women, who travel to Miami-Dade County continue to take precautions against the virus.

To the date, a total of 5,300 cases of Zika virus infection have been registered in the continental United States and Hawaii, the release noted.

The mosquito-borne Zika virus, that originated in Brazil, is typically harmless, but babies born to women who contract the disease while pregnant often suffer from neurological defects.