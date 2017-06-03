Register
    Surveillance video showing a man police believe to the person who stole a wedding ring and backpack from Rick Best, who was stabbed to death defending two young women from a racist attack in Portland,

    Portland Train Attack Hero Robbed as He Died

    © Portland Police
    On Friday, police arrested a man who stole the wedding ring and backpack of Rick Best, one of the victims killed in a recent stabbing attack on a light rail train in Portland by a man accosting two young women and shouting anti-Muslim slurs.

    According to police spokesman Sgt. Pete Simpson, 51-one-year-old George Tschaggeny was wearing Best’s ring when he was apprehended at a homeless camp under an overpass.

    He now faces charges of abuse of a corpse in the second degree, theft in the second degree and tampering with physical evidence. 

    a memorial outside the transit center in Portland, Ore. on Saturday, May 27, 2017, for two bystanders who were stabbed to death Friday, while trying to stop a man who was yelling anti-Muslim slurs and acting aggressively toward two young women
    © AP Photo/ Gillian Flaccus
    Man Who Murdered Two People on Portland Train a Known White Supremacist

    Best, 53, was one of three men who attempted to step in and defend the young women, one of whom was wearing a headscarf, against Jeremy Joseph Christian’s tirade. When the men confronted him, Christian stabbed them, killing Best and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai, and wounding Micah Fletcher. 

    Christian reportedly told the women to "go back to Saudi Arabia" and "get out of his country."

    After being arrested and placed in a patrol car, Christian said, "I just stabbed a bunch of [expletives] in their neck…. I can die in prison a happy man." 

    "That's what liberalism gets you," he added. 

    In the ensuing commotion, Tschaggeny stole Best’s wedding ring and backpack. Portland police have released surveillance video and a short Youtube clip showing the thief exiting the train after the attack.

    Simpson said, "It’s completely heartless. There’s no other way to describe what happened … That action is just incredibly heartless and unconscionable."

    Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler speak at a news conference after a man fatally stabbed two men Friday on a light-rail train when they tried to stop him from yelling anti-Muslim slurs at two young women, one of whom was wearing a hijab, in Portland, Ore., Saturday, May 27, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Gillian Flaccus
    Portland Mayor Wants Pro-Trump ‘Free Speech’ Rally Canceled After Train Murders

    Best was a city employee, father and Army veteran who was on his way home to Happy Valley when the attack occurred.

    There were no signs of remorse from Christian as he made a court appearance on Wednesday. Walking into the Portland courtroom flanked by two officers Christian shouted "Free speech or die, Portland!'' 

    He also yelled "Get out if you don't like free speech!" and "Death to the enemies of America! … You call it terrorism. I call it patriotism.''

    Tags:
    Oregon, Portland, United States
