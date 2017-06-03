Trump Nominates Richard Spencer to Be US Navy Chief

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump nominated Richard Spencer to serve as Secretary of the Navy, the White House said in a press release.

"President Donald J. Trump today announced his intent to nominate Richard V. Spencer to be Secretary of the Navy," the release stated on Friday.

The release noted Spencer most recently served as Managing Partner for the investment company Fall Creek Management, LLC.

Spencer served as a US Marine Corps Captain and spent five years on the Defense Business Board, including a stint as Vice Chairman.