Massachusetts Joins US Climate Alliance After Trump Pull Out of Paris Accord

© AP Photo/ Mike Groll NYC Mayor Signs Bill to Lower Emissions Amid US Withdrawal from Paris Accord

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US state of Massachusetts will join with the states of New York, California and Washington in a US Climate Alliance to uphold commitments to the Paris Climate Agreement after President Donald Trump decided to withdraw the United States from it, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said in a statement.

"As the Commonwealth reiterates its commitment to exceed the emission reduction targets of the Paris Climate Agreement, today we join the US Climate Alliance to expand our efforts while partnering with other states to combat climate change," Baker stated on Friday.

On Thursday, the governors of California, New York and Washington agreed to establish the US Climate Alliance, which would bring together states that support the Paris deal.

Baker, who is a Republican, said he looks forward to working with the other governors to protect the environment while at the same time growing the economy.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump announced the United States will no longer abide by any of the provision of the Paris Climate Agreement and will work to withdraw from it.