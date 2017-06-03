Register
    Anti-Russia Hysteria in US ‘Repressive, Immoral’ - Wall Street Analyst

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Wall Street analyst and Trends Research Institute head Gerald Celente says that the hysterical hatred and distrust of Russia being force-fed to the US public by politicians and the media is immoral and preparing the way for new attempts at repression.

    View of the Moscow Kremlin towers, Alexander Garden and the Cathedral of Christ the Savior.
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    'Anti-Russian Hysteria' Dominates NATO Parliamentary Assembly
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The hysterical hatred and distrust of Russia being force-fed to the US public by politicians and the media is immoral and preparing the way for new attempts at repression, Wall Street analyst and Trends Research Institute head Gerald Celente told Sputnik.

    "The anti-Russian hysteria sweeping America that is being sold by US politicians and the corporate media are repulsive, repressive and immoral," Celente said.

    On Thursday, US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Chairman Mike Crapo and ranking member Sherrod Brown announced a bipartisan agreement on legislation to strengthen and expand current US sanctions on Russia.

    Celente explained the Unites States’ imposing of more sanctions against Russia was just another round of cynical, empty acting for show and for making the politicians supporting such moves feel courageous and virtuous.

    "While Congress gets off on pumping them out, they accomplish nothing other than hurting the citizens of the nations they impose them upon," he said.

    Celente explained that such sanctions would also hurt US businesses.

    "What will be the implications of more sanctions against Russia? Look what happened from the last few rounds that was pushed by President Obama and agreed upon by European leaders. Who lost out? Mostly small exporters of foods, goods and services," he said.

    Celente recalled the earlier round of sanctions had only served to hurt the domestic economics of major US allies in Europe while encouraging healthy new growth in Russia.

    "No prosciutto from Italy, cheese from France, wine from Spain exported to Russia. What was the result? In part, Russia became more of a self-sustaining economy, producing more of what they eat and drink while creating more jobs at home," he said.

    Those sanctions had only served to motivate Russians to recapture the uniqueness and quality of their own culture by bringing back the quality and ethnicity that had previously been lost in various sectors, Celente noted.

    "What did it accomplish? What foreign policy strategies were altered? Nothing of consequence: Again, it mostly hurt the business sectors and entrepreneurs of all countries involved. It hurt the people, not the politicians," he stated.

    Fox News Headquarters
    © AP Photo/ Mary Altaffer
    US Media Anti-Russian Hysteria Hits New Levels - Russian Embassy in US
    Celente was critical of Senator Benjamin Cardin’s claim that new sanctions had to be imposed because Russia’s behavior in Syria had been allegedly hostile to US interests.

    "What self-respecting adult would swallow empty phrases from sanction-happy Senator Cardin?… What nations have Russia invaded? What nations are they occupying?" he asked.

    Celente also observed major US wars around the world could more accurately be criticized as being immoral or bad.

    "Is it not ‘bad’ for the United States to wage and support wars throughout the Middle East, Afghanistan and Africa that has killed millions? Or is it ‘bad’ to occupy foreign nations that, again, have done nothing to hurt Americans or threaten our national security," he queried.

    More sanctions could only create more divisiveness between the United States and Russia, Celente warned.

