US Trade Deficit With China Grew to 27.6Bln in April

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US trade deficit in goods with China has continued to increase and grew by $3 billion within a month reaching $27.6 billion in April, the US Department of Commerce said in a release on Friday.

"The trade deficit widened month-to-month with China from 24.6 billion in March to 27.6 billion in April," the release stated.

Commerce Department explained that year-over-year the US deficit grew by 13.8 percent.

"The US goods and services deficit with China increased 5.4 percent from the fourth quarter of 2016 to the first quarter of 2017 growing from $77.714 billion to $81.901 billion," the release noted.

US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said it was too soon for the numbers to reflect the recent trade deal with China.

On July 16, China should open its market to US beef, liquefied natural gas and other products, Ross noted.