Exiting Paris Climate Accord Does Not Mean Disengagement - US Official

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement does not mean that the United States will disengage from discussions about how to reduce greenhouse gases, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt at a White House press briefing on Friday.

"Exiting Paris does not mean disengagement. In fact the president said yesterday that Paris represents a bad deal for this country, but it doesn't mean we're not going to continue the discussion, to export our innovation, to export our technology to the rest of the world, to demonstrate how we do it better here," Pruitt stated.

The EPA chief added that Trump had pointed out the climate deal could also be renegotiated.

"He indicated that he is going to re-enter Paris or engage in a discussion around a new deal with a commitment to putting Americans first," Pruitt said.

On Thursday, Trump announced that the United States would end its membership in the Paris Climate Agreement, which was signed in 2015 by former President Barack Obama.