Trump's Decision to Pull Out of Paris Climate Deal 'Embarrassment' - Pelosi

"What happened yesterday on the climate issue is an embarrassment to our country and it should be an embarrassment to him personally for how he answers to his grandchildren," Pelosi said.
Pelosi also noted that the climate change issue is a health, national and economic security, and an environmental justice issue.
The move has been widely criticized by Democrats and environmentalists, who argued that the US participation in the accord was crucial for promoting global security and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
