US to Continue Cutting Greenhouse Gases After Leaving Paris Accord - Tillerson

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — During a visit to Brazil, Tillerson said the United States has already achieved substantial reductions in greenhouse gasses apart from the Paris accord and that the trend will most likely continue.

"I don’t think we’re going to change our ongoing efforts to reduce those emissions in the future either, so hopefully people can keep it in perspective," Tillerson told reporters prior to a meeting with Brazil Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes Ferreira.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich Putin Comments on Trump's Move on US Exit From Paris Climate Accord

US emissions of carbon dioxide — the primary greenhouse gas — were 16.39 metric tons per person in 2013, equal to emissions in 1960, according to the World Bank.

Nevertheless, the United States remains the world's second biggest man-made source carbon dioxide behind China.

Trump cited potential risks to the US economy posed by emission targets, which were accepted by former President Barack Obama in Paris, as the primary reason for pulling out of the accord.