Clinton Calls Trump's Decision to Pull Out of Climate Deal 'Historic Mistake'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump announced the decision to quit the agreement on Thursday. The president expressed the readiness to renegotiate the deal under terms that would be "fair to the United States," but EU leaders subsequently rejected the proposal in a joint communique.

A historic mistake. The world is moving forward together on climate change. Paris withdrawal leaves American workers & families behind. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) 1 июня 2017 г.

​During the election campaign, Trump has repeatedly voiced intention to withdraw from the Paris climate accord. The participation in the international agreement was discussed during the G7 summit held in Italy on May 26-27, during which the United States failed to reach the consensus with other counties.

The Paris Agreement, created within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and championed by former US President Barack Obama, was ratified by 147 countries out of 197 parties to the convention. The deal aims at keeping the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.