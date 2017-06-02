US Justice Department Asks Supreme Court to Reinstate Trump's Travel Ban

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The appeal was lodged late on Thursday, and now nine judges of the Supreme Court, among which five have been appointed by Republican administrations, will have to decide on the matter.

"We have asked the Supreme Court to hear this important case and are confident that President Trump’s executive order is well within his lawful authority to keep the Nation safe and protect our communities from terrorism," Flores was quoted as saying by The Washington Times newspaper.

On January 25, Trump issued an executive order blocking nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States, and suspending refugee admissions for 120 days. The implementation of this decision was blocked by a court in February.

On March 6, Trump introduced a revision of the travel ban for nationals of six Muslim-majority countries for 90 days, and suspending refugees from entering the country for 120 days. Unlike the first order, Iraqi nationals were not included in the second ban.

Last week, the US Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a nationwide injunction against Trump's travel ban executive order, citing its "irreparable harm" to individuals across the country.