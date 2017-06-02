Russian-Speaking Theaters Festival Unites Everyone Who Want to Preserve Culture

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A festival of Russian-speaking children's and youth theaters held annually in the US capital unites all those wishing to preserve Russian culture among compatriots living abroad for future generations, Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak told Sputnik.

"This event unites everyone who wants to preserve Russian culture among the compatriots for generations ahead," Kislyak said on Thursday. "First of all this is the event that helps bring Russian culture into American atmosphere."

Kislyak spoke at the opening ceremony of the seventh festival of the Russian-speaking children's and youth theaters that kicked off with the traditional costume Pushkin Ball at the Russian embassy in Washington, DC on Thursday.

"This is the event where children want and like to speak Russian and stage Russian traditional theatrical plays," Kislyak said. "I think this is one of the warmest and wonderful events that we hold annually at the embassy. We always support it as much as we can because everything is nice and warm about it. And all this warmth is based on the Russian culture."

© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite Festival of Russian-Speaking Children Theaters Opens in Washington

The project’s founder and member of the organizing committee Svetlana Sokolova told Sputnik earlier that 13 theater companies from the United States and Canada will participate in the festival this year, while five other theaters will perform outside the competition.

Sokolova also expressed hope that the festival will be a "holiday of unity."

"It is especially important now, when the relations between Russia and the United States are so complex," she said.

The opening of the show is timed to coincide with the traditional Pushkin Ball. At the costume ball, the guests will be received by Alexander Pushkin, Peter the Great, Arina Rodionovna, and characters from Pushkin's fairy tales.

The organizers announced that the art contest Washington-Planet of Art will be held within the framework of the festival.

A series of round tables and master classes will be held at the embassy and at the Russian Cultural Center in Washington within the framework of the festival. There will also be an exhibition dedicated to Pushkin.

The festival’s theatre performances will take place at the Greenberg Theater at the American University in Washington.