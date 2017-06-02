Register
03:36 GMT +302 June 2017
Live
    Search
    National Museum of African American History and Culture, Washington, DC.

    ‘Symbol of Extreme Violence’: Noose Found at US African American History Museum

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    US
    Get short URL
    17010

    A noose was found on Wednesday in an exhibit about racial segregation at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC. Smithsonian officials say the object was investigated and removed by US Park police and the exhibit was reopened within three hours.

    "The noose has long represented a deplorable act of cowardice and depravity — a symbol of extreme violence for African Americans," Museum Director Lonnie Bunch said in an email to staff. "Today's incident is a painful reminder of the challenges that African Americans continue to face," according to the Smithsonian website.

    A similar incident occurred earlier this week, when a noose was found hanging on a tree outside the Hirshhorn Museum, also in Washington.

    "The Smithsonian family stands together in condemning this act of hatred and intolerance, especially repugnant in a museum that affirms and celebrates the American values of inclusion and diversity,” Smithsonian Institution Secretary David Skorton wrote in an institution-wide email. "We will not be intimidated. Cowardly acts like these will not, for one moment, prevent us from the vital work we do."

    Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala
    © FB.com/aramisayalaforsa
    Noose in the Mail: Controversial Florida Attorney Gets Threatening Delivery

    Visitors found the noose on the floor in front of a display called "Democracy Abroad. Injustice at Home," part of a permanent installation called “Defending Freedom, Defining Freedom: Era of Segregation 1876-1968."

    Museum visitor Lori Nzekwe saw the blocked-off area with her six-year-old daughter, and told ABC affiliate WJLA "It's shocking that in 2017 we still have this type of bigotry."

    In this Monday, April 10, 2017 photo, the copies of reports on the death penalty are displayed during a press conference of Amnesty International in Hong Kong.
    © AP Photo/ Kin Cheung
    'Bad Noose': Worldwide Executions Are Falling, But Death Sentences on the Up

    Southern Poverty Law Center spokesman Ryan Lenz noted that "We haven’t seen such mainstream support for hate in decades, not since the Civil Rights era 50 years ago."

    "We’re witnessing a moment when there are tremendous challenges to the country that we built on pluralism and democracy. The civil rights accorded every American are firmly under threat."

    The SPLC reports that in the time between the the November 2016 election of US President Donald Trump and February 2017, there have been 1,300 hate-related incidents, with anti-immigrant cases being the most frequent, and cases against African Americans being the second most prevalent.

    Related:

    Israel Gov't to Replace Magach Tank in Russian Museum With Same Model
    Watchcats: Fluffy Guardians of Russia’s Hermitage Museum
    US Museum to Screen Film Showing Details of $230Mln Theft From Russia
    Oldest Ever Egyptian Papyri Put on Display in Cairo's Museum
    Virtual Tour of History: Indian Prime Minister Inaugurates New Hi-Tech Museum
    Tags:
    museum, noose, Washington, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Discern No Difference
    No Difference?
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok