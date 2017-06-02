Obama Urges States, Cities to Keep Fighting Global Warming

"Even as this Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got," Obama stated.
Although the statement did not mention President Donald Trump by name, the message was clear from the content and timing of the message, which was issued as Trump announced a US withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.
