Obama Urges States, Cities to Keep Fighting Global Warming

Over 60 US Mayors Pledge to Uphold Paris Climate Deal Despite Trump's Decision

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — State and local governments in the United States as well as US business have an obligation to help protect the planet Earth from a shortsighted Trump administration's decision to withdraw from the Paris accord on climate change, former President Barack Obama said in a statement on Thursday.

"Even as this Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got," Obama stated.

Although the statement did not mention President Donald Trump by name, the message was clear from the content and timing of the message, which was issued as Trump announced a US withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.