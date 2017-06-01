Released Emails Show Clinton Sent Classified Information to Foundation Staff

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Newly released documents prove that former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton emailed classified information to employees of the Clinton Foundation, the watchdog group Judicial Watch said on Thursday.

"Judicial Watch today released 2,078 pages of documents revealing more instances of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sending and receiving classified information via an unsecured email server," Judicial Watch said in a statement.

The watchdog obtained the records by filing a lawsuit against the State Department on May 5 after it failed to release the documents in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

Judicial Watch said it has published the emails it obtained through the court order online.

Judicial Watch explained the emails, 115 of which were not among the 55,000 pages of emails Clinton previously handed over to the State Department, contained several instances of classified information being shared over an unsecure email system.

In one such instance, Clinton on December 2, 2010, shared classified information with Justin Cooper, an aide to former President Bill Clinton, and Clinton Foundation director Doug Band, neither of whom had security clearances, Judicial Watch noted.

The watchdog also said the emails show that Clinton's former deputy chief of staff Huma Abedine doled out special favors to Clinton's daughter Chelsea and others involved with the Clinton Foundation.

In May 2010, for instance, Abedin told Band that she had "hooked up" representatives of the Russian American Foundation with "the right people" at the State Department.

The email shows that Abedin made the introduction after she received a request for contacts from Russian American Foundation Vice President Rina Kirshner that was forwarded to her by Clinton Foundation donor Eddie Trump.