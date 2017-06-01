Ex-FBI Director Comey to Give Testimony to US Senate Intelligence Cmte. June 8

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The open hearing will be followed by a closed session at 1 p.m. (5 p.m. GMT).
"[Former] Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation James Comey will testify before the Committee on June 8, 2017 the statement noted. The hearing will begin at 10:00 a.m. (2:00 p.m. GMT) in open session."
On May 19, the Intelligence Committee announced that Comey has agreed to appear before the panel after Memorial Day. The panel’s chairman Richard Burr noted that the testimony should help to clarify the recent events related to the Russia probe.
After the firing, US media reported that Trump asked Comey in a private meeting to halt an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's business ties with Moscow.
The White House denied all allegations and emphasized that Trump has never told Comey to stop any existing investigations.
The Kremlin has repeatedly denied interfering in the US election and called the allegations absurd.
