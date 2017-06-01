Register
20:03 GMT +301 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak arrives to listen to Republican US Presidential hopeful Donald Trump speak about foreign policy at the Mayflower Hotel April 27, 2016 in Washington, DC

    Moscow Regards US Allegations Against Russian Ambassador Kislyak as 'Bullying'

    © AFP 2017/ Brendan Smialowski
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11030

    Alleging that Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak could be involved in espionage is a form of harassment, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – In early March, the CNN broadcaster, citing US intelligence officials, called Kislyak a "top spy" and "recruiter of spies."

    "This is a real bullying, bullying as it is, because labeling Russian ambassador a spy, who personally recruits US politicians is insane. This is informational trash," Zakharova said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 television channel.

    This file photo taken on February 28, 2017 shows Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak (C)as he arrives before US President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of the US Congress in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2017/ Brendan SMIALOWSKI
    'Complete Nonsense': Russian MP Rubbishes Claim of Collusion Between Kislyak, Kushner
    Zakharova described Kislyak as a top-level professional and noted that the allegations against him undermined trust in US media and were a matter of shame for them.

    The media allegations against Kislyak were related to the resignation of then-US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn on February 13 after information about his conversations with Kislyak prior to Trump's inauguration leaked.

    This file photo taken on February 28, 2017 shows Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak (C)as he arrives before US President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of the US Congress in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2017/ Brendan SMIALOWSKI
    Just Who is Mr Kislyak? Witch Hunt Propels Russian Envoy to Stardom
    This subsequently sparked suspicion of whether the communication between Flynn and the Russian ambassador breached US law, which prohibits private US citizens from engaging in diplomatic disputes with foreign nationals.

    On March 2, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the investigation into US President Donald Trump team's ties with Russia after the chief lawyer was accused of meeting with Kislyak. US media reported earlier in the day that both the US Congress and FBI were looking into whether Sessions and Kislyak met at Trump’s campaign event in April 2016.

    Related:

    Congress, FBI Looking Into Claims of Another Sessions-Kislyak Meeting
    Russian MP Calls Claims of Collusion Between Kislyak, Kushner 'Nonsense'
    Ambassador Kislyak: Elbe Meeting Brings Best in US-Russian Common History
    Tags:
    Maria Zakharova, Donald Trump, Michael Flynn, Sergei Kislyak, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Discern No Difference
    No Difference?
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok