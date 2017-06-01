US B-52 Strategic Bombers Deployed to Europe for NATO War Games

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US B-52H Stratofortresses bombers can carry over 312,000 pounds of fuel and a 70,000-pound payload for more than 8,000 miles.

"The strategic bomber deployment will support exercises Arctic Challenge, Saber Strike and BALTOPS in the US European Command area of responsibility," the release stated.

The European Command said, "Training with Allies and joint partners improves coordination between Allies and enables the US Air Force to build enduring relationships necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges."

The Arctic Challenge exercise hosted by Finland, Norway and Sweden is set to conclude on June 2, while Saber Strike, held throughout Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, will last through June 24.

About 4,000 troops from the United States and 13 European nations will participate in the BALTOPS exercise in Poland through June 16.