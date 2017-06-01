Register
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions holds his first meeting with heads of federal law enforcement components at the Justice Department. in Washington U.S., February 9, 2017

    Congress, FBI Looking Into Claims of Another Sessions-Kislyak Meeting

    US
    0 3610

    The US Congress and the FBI are looking into whether Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak at Donald Trump’s campaign event in April 2016, local media said Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Congressional and intelligence officials told CNN a private meeting might have taken place on April 27 at a Washington hotel where they both attended a reception prior to Trump’s first foreign policy address.

    The new channel cited its unnamed sources as saying investigators did not rule out that no additional private meeting was held or that it might have been incidental.

    This file photo taken on February 28, 2017 shows Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak (C)as he arrives before US President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of the US Congress in Washington, DC.
    'Complete Nonsense': Russian MP Rubbishes Claim of Collusion Between Kislyak, Kushner
    The Justice Department refuted the newest claim in the ongoing probe into Russia’s purported 2016 election meddling, saying such reports hindered the work of a special counsel appointed in May to examine Trump’s alleged links with Russia.

    "It is unfortunate that anonymous sources whose credibility will never face public scrutiny are continuously trying to hinder that process by peddling false stories to the mainstream media. The facts haven't changed; the then-Senator did not have any private or side conversations with any Russian officials at the Mayflower Hotel," the CNN quoted a statement by DoJ as saying.

    In March, Sessions recused himself from the investigation after the Washington Post reported that he held two meetings with the Russian ambassador, despite denying contacts with Russian officials at his confirmation hearing.

    The Kremlin called the allegations absurd and repeatedly denied trying to sway US voters in Trump's favor. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian government had no official contacts with Trump's campaign. Trump has also denounced the allegations.

    Ok