Trump to Announce Decision on Paris Climate Pact on Thursday Afternoon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he would announce whether he was going to pull the United States out of the Paris climate deal on Thursday afternoon.

"I will be announcing my decision on Paris Accord, Thursday at 3:00 P.M. The White House Rose Garden. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump said in a late-night Twitter posting.

I will be announcing my decision on Paris Accord, Thursday at 3:00 P.M. The White House Rose Garden. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017

​The president came under fire earlier in the day after local media reported he considered ending the US participation in the deal on carbon emission cuts, with numerous lawmakers publicly urging the White House to stay in it.