Ex-Trump Campaign Adviser Page Says Willing to Testify in Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Former President Donald Trump's campaign adviser in a letter to the US House Select Committee on Intelligence expressed his readiness to give testimony with respect to Russia probe as soon as feasible.

“In the interest of finally providing the American people with some accurate information at long last, I hope that we can proceed with this straight dialogue soon,” Page said in the letter on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Trump wrote in a Twitter post that Democrats, "who have excoriated Carter Page about Russia", reportedly did not want him to appear before the intelligence committee anymore, because he would expose "the false or misleading testimony by [former FBI Director] James Comey, [ex-CIA head] John Brennan."

Carter's appointment with the panel was previously scheduled for June 6, but then it got postponed.

Last month, Page told CNN that none of his interactions with Russian officials in the past contained anything that was not on public record.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied allegations of interfering in the US 2016 presidential election, calling them absurd.