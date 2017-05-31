US House Intelligence Committee Issues 7 Subpoenas in Russia Probe - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US House Intelligence Committee issued seven subpoenas on Wednesday in connection with its investigation into Russia’s alleged meddling in the US election, media reported.
The committee issued four subpoenas related to the Russia investigation, and three on the issue of why names of President Donald Trump’s associates were unredacted, or "unmasked," by the Obama administration, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
