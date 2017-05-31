Outside Counsel to Answer All Questions About Trump-Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — All questions on the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election as well as possible collusion between Moscow and the campaign of US President Donald Trump will be answered by outside counsel from now on, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Our job is, we are focused on the president’s agenda and going forward all questions on these matters will be referred to outside counsel, Marc Kasowitz," Spicer stated.