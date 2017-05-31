Tesla CEO Musk May Leave Trump's Advisory Councils if US Exits From Paris Deal

© AP Photo/ Ringo H.W. Chiu India Clarifies to Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sourcing Confusion

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US electric car producer Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk said in a statement on Wednesday that he would leave President Donald Trump's advisory councils if the administration decides to pull out from the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

"Will have no choice but to depart [White House] councils," Musk said on Twitter when asked what he would do if Trump withdraws from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Musk said he has done all he can to advise Trump directly and via White House councils and contacts to remain in the international climate agreement, and is unsure what decision the president will ultimately make.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump wrote on Twitter that he would reveal his decision on whether the United States will stay in the Paris accord in the next several days.

Although the president is facing strong criticism from Democrats and environmentalists, the media reported that Trump was leaning toward withdrawing from the agreement.

In 2015, the Paris deal, drafted within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and championed by former US President Barack Obama, was signed by 194 countries and ratified by 143 states. The agreement aims at keeping the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.