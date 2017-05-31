Register
22:51 GMT +331 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors Inc., introduces the Model X car at the company's headquarters Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015, in Fremont, California, US.

    Tesla CEO Musk May Leave Trump's Advisory Councils if US Exits From Paris Deal

    © AP Photo/ Marcio Jose Sanchez
    US
    Get short URL
    15620

    US electric car producer Tesla Motors would leave President Donald Trump's advisory councils in case the administration decides to pull out from the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

    Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors Inc.
    © AP Photo/ Ringo H.W. Chiu
    India Clarifies to Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sourcing Confusion
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US electric car producer Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk said in a statement on Wednesday that he would leave President Donald Trump's advisory councils if the administration decides to pull out from the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

    "Will have no choice but to depart [White House] councils," Musk said on Twitter when asked what he would do if Trump withdraws from the Paris Climate Agreement.

    Musk said he has done all he can to advise Trump directly and via White House councils and contacts to remain in the international climate agreement, and is unsure what decision the president will ultimately make.

    A Tesla Model S is on display on the first press day of the Frankfurt Auto Show IAA in Frankfurt, Germany
    © AP Photo/ Michael Probst
    Elon Musk Hopes to Launch Tesla in Indian Market This Summer
    Earlier on Wednesday, Trump wrote on Twitter that he would reveal his decision on whether the United States will stay in the Paris accord in the next several days.

    Although the president is facing strong criticism from Democrats and environmentalists, the media reported that Trump was leaning toward withdrawing from the agreement.

    In 2015, the Paris deal, drafted within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and championed by former US President Barack Obama, was signed by 194 countries and ratified by 143 states. The agreement aims at keeping the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

    Related:

    Always Crashing in the Same Car: Tesla Factory Injuries Far Higher Than Average
    'Human Robots': a Look Behind the Scenes at Elon Musk's Tesla Factory
    Tesla Rockets to First Place, Overtaking General Motors as Most Valuable US Car
    Tags:
    agreement, Paris climate talks, Tesla, Elon Musk, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    Anna of Rus Twitter Cartoon
    The War in Dashboard
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok