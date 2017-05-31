NY Attorney General Vows to Fight Trump Over Reported Paris Climate Deal Exit

"I have not — and will not — hesitate to hold President Trump accountable for any climate policies that threaten New Yorkers," Schneiderman stated. "I will use the full power of my office to protect New Yorkers and our planet — and to fight the Trump Administration's harmful and retrograde actions."
Schneiderman, an active opponent of numerous White House policies, noted in the release that the recent lawsuit from his office caused the Trump administration to reverse course on energy efficiency standards.
All comments
Show new comments (0)