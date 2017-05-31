NY Attorney General Vows to Fight Trump Over Reported Paris Climate Deal Exit

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Trump Reportedly Decides to Exit From Paris Climate Deal Despite EU's Objections

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Earlier on Wednesday, president Trump announced that he will make a decision about whether the United States will remain in the Paris Climate Agreement in the next few days. The US media, however, reports that the president has made a decision to pull out of the agreement.

"I have not — and will not — hesitate to hold President Trump accountable for any climate policies that threaten New Yorkers," Schneiderman stated. "I will use the full power of my office to protect New Yorkers and our planet — and to fight the Trump Administration's harmful and retrograde actions."

Schneiderman, an active opponent of numerous White House policies, noted in the release that the recent lawsuit from his office caused the Trump administration to reverse course on energy efficiency standards.