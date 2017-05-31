Armed Man Arrested at Trump Hotel in DC - Secret Service

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Metropolitan Police Department identified the individual as Bryan Moles, a Pennsylvania resident. He possessed a semi-automatic assault style rifle and a handgun.

"The Secret Service received information from a concerned citizen and Trump International Hotel Security staff," the release stated. "An individual was subsequently located at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C."

"At no time were any Secret Service protectees at risk," the release said.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. US authorities interviewed Moles and charged him with carrying a gun without a license.

The police said in a press conference there was not enough information to charge him with making threats.