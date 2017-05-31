US Exit From Paris Climate Deal 'Stunning Abdication' of Leadership - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Axios reported that Trump allegedly decided to exit from the Paris climate agreement.

"President Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Accord is a stunning abdication of American leadership and a grave threat to our planet’s future," Pelosi stated.

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Trump Reportedly Decides to Exit From Paris Climate Deal Despite EU's Objections

Pelosi noted that walking away from the agreement aimed at curbing climate change would mean that Trump is denying science, taking away safeguards that protect US health and environment, and threatening national and global security.

Trump will also ensure that other countries will receive the investments in clean energy that could bring jobs to the United States, Pelosi added.

Trump said on Wednesday that he will reveal his decision on whether the United States will remain in the Paris Climate Agreement in the next few days. But according to US media reports, he will withdraw the country from the historic accord.