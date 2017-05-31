Trump’s Ex-Campaign Manager Lewandowski Eyes White House Position

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, White House communications director Michael Dubke resigned, having served a little over three months. Dubke cited noted personal reasons for his resignation.

"It's very important to know that I can be helpful on the outside, if they want me to be helpful on the inside, and the right role is there, I'd be willing to consider that," Lewandowski told Fox News.

Lewandowski previously declined to be considered for the cabinet position, stating shortly after the November 8 elections that he would better serve the president externally.