Trump Reportedly Decides to Exit From Paris Climate Deal Despite EU's Objections

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the Axios portal citing two sources with direct knowledge of the decision, details on the issue will be elaborated by a small team which is to include Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt.

This team will decide on either fully withdrawing from the deal, which may take three years, or exiting the UN climate change treaty. The latter, according to the media outlet, would be faster but more extreme.

If confirmed, Trump's decision would continue his administration's attempts to reduce former US President Barack Obama's legacy to nothing following the moves to withdraw from the TPP free trade deal, as well as to review several environmental initiatives of the previous administration.

During last week's NATO summit, several EU countries' leaders and top officials discussed the Paris climate deal with Trump, who has repeatedly criticized the agreement.

After a meeting with Trump, European Council chief Donald Tusk said that the stances of Washington and Brussels on climate and trade still differ.

Moreover, newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron during bilateral talks called on the US leader to review his stance on the Paris climate deal.

After the meetings with EU leaders, Trump said he will make his "final decision" this week.

In April, Trump once again lashed out at "one-sided" Paris climate deal , saying it doesn't benefit America, and promised to make a "big decision" regarding the agreement. Trump stated that full compliance with the agreement would reduce US GDP by $2.5 trillion over the next decade, explaining that it means "factories and plants closing all over the country."

The Paris climate agreement within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, championed by former US President Barack Obama, was signed in 2015 by 195 countries and ratified by 147. It aims to hold the increase in average global temperature to below 2 degrees above pre-industrial level by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, with all the signatory states agreeing to reduce or limit their greenhouse gas emissions.

Syria and Nicaragua are reportedly the only two states who didn't sign the climate agreement.