Trump Says Dems Don't Want Page to Testify in 'Witch Hunt' Russia Probe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Last week, Page reportedly said he would testify on June 6 before the House Intelligence Committee as part of its investigation into Russian alleged meddling in the 2016 election.

"So now it is reported that the Democrats, who have excoriated Carter Page about Russia, don't want him to testify. He blows away their case against him & now wants to clear his name by showing 'the false or misleading testimony by James Comey, John Brennan…' Witch Hunt!" Trump said on Twitter.

Last month, Page said that none of his interactions with Russian officials contained anything that was not on public record.

Earlier, during the first hearing on alleged Russian role in the US presidential election, Adam Schiff, top Democrat on the US House Intelligence Committee, accused Page of secretly meeting a Russian official.

Russian officials refuted the allegations of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and called the accusations Washington's attempts to divert public attention from serious problems in the country.