Ex-White House Press Officer Under Investigation in Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump's former campaign adviser and former White House press officer Boris Epshteyn has received a "voluntary request" from the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee for information in connection with the committee's investigation into Russia and the 2016 election, US media reported.

"Like many others, Mr. Epshteyn has received a broad, preliminary request for information from the House Intelligence Committee," Epshteyn's lawyer told ABC News in a statement on Tuesday. "This is a voluntary request. Mr. Epshteyn has not been subpoenaed nor do we anticipate that he will be."

The lawyer's statement continued, "We have reached out to the Committee with several follow up questions and we are awaiting their response in order to better understand what information they are seeking and whether Mr. Epshteyn is able to reasonably provide it."

Epshteyn left the White House in March, but no explanation was given for his departure.