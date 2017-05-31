Register
01:37 GMT +331 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler speak at a news conference after a man fatally stabbed two men Friday on a light-rail train when they tried to stop him from yelling anti-Muslim slurs at two young women, one of whom was wearing a hijab, in Portland, Ore., Saturday, May 27, 2017.

    Portland Mayor Wants Pro-Trump ‘Free Speech’ Rally Canceled After Train Murders

    © AP Photo/ Gillian Flaccus
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10802

    On Monday, the mayor of Portland, Oregon, called for the cancellation of an upcoming "Trump Free Speech Rally" and related events, as he feels they are in bad taste following the recent stabbing deaths of two men attempting to protect fellow train passengers from a man spouting anti-Muslim rhetoric.

    Mayor Ted Wheeler said he hopes the tragic killings will help shift the "political dialogue" in the US, which has has become increasingly focused on debates over First Amendment rights as college campus speaking engagements by controversial right-wing commentators like Ann Coulter and Milo Yiannopoulos have been met with violent protests by groups opposing their presence.

    President Donald Trump attends the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., Wednesday, May 17, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    Trump Condemns Friday’s Attack in Portland Train

    On Friday, self-proclaimed white nationalist Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, stabbed and killed 53-year-old Ricky John Best and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, who were trying to stop Christian from harassing two women on a Portland light-rail train, one of whom was wearing a headscarf.

    One of the young women said Christian told them to "go back to Saudi Arabia," and to "get out of his country."

    Another victim, 21-year-old Micah David-Cole Fletcher, is recovering in the hospital after Christian stabbed him in the neck.

    Christian had voiced his support for white supremacy and his disdain for women and transgender people on social media, where he also posted a photo and video of him giving a Nazi salute.

    A police officer sprays the crowd with an irritant during a protest against the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States in Portland, Oregon, U.S. November 12, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ William Gagan
    Portland May Day Parade Turns Into Riot, Anarchists Start Fires

    He had been seen at a Portland "free speech" rally in April, draped in an American flag and reportedly chanting racial slurs.

    A week before US President Donald Trump was elected in November 2016, Christian posted a bizarre and hateful tirade on Facebook, saying, "If Donald Trump is the Next Hitler then I am joining his SS to put an end to Monotheist Question. All Zionist Jews, All Christians who do not follow Christ's teaching of Love, Charity, and Forgiveness And All Jihadi Muslims are going to Madagascar or the Ovens/FEMA Camps!!! Does this make me a fascist!!!"

    Christian was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to face charges of aggravated murder and intimidation.

    Trump denounced the killings on Twitter Monday, writing, "The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable. The victims were standing up to hate and intolerance. Our prayers are w/ them." 

    a memorial outside the transit center in Portland, Ore. on Saturday, May 27, 2017, for two bystanders who were stabbed to death Friday, while trying to stop a man who was yelling anti-Muslim slurs and acting aggressively toward two young women
    © AP Photo/ Gillian Flaccus
    Man Who Murdered Two People on Portland Train a Known White Supremacist

    Wheeler said he appreciated the president’s words, but that he is afraid participants in Saturday’s rally may be "coming to peddle a message of hatred."

    He told reporters, "I hope we rise to the memory of these two gentlemen who lost their lives … Let's do them honor by standing with them and carrying on their legacy of standing up to hate and bigotry and violence."

    The rally’s Facebook page promises an "uplifting experience to bring back strength and courage to those who believe in freedom. Thank you Trump for all you have done."

    The event is also scheduled to feature an appearance from alt-right darling Kyle Chapman, an "American nationalist" who goes by the nickname "Based Stickman" and who was arrested for battery during a pro-Trump rally in Berkeley, California, in early March.

    Related:

    'Free Speech' Versus 'Hate Speech' With Jimmy Dore
    Arizona Free Speech Protesters Trying to Divide Christians and Muslims
    European Court's Hate Comment Liability Rule Hampers Free Speech
    Free Speech Should Not Be Sacrificed in Name of Gov't Secrecy - Watchdog
    Hawking’s Revolutionary Speech Software is Now Free for Everyone
    Tags:
    Rally, Free Speech, Stabbing, Tom Wheeler, Oregon, Portland, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok