Register
22:35 GMT +330 May 2017
Live
    Search
    various prescription drugs

    Drug Theft Soars at US Veterans Affairs Facilities Despite Countermeasures

    © AP Photo/ Matt Rourke
    US
    Get short URL
    0 15 0 0

    The incidence of medication and opioid theft by government employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs has jumped in recent months, according to documents obtained by the Associated Press, even though policies have been enacted to combat the issue.

    There are currently 108 open criminal investigations into government officials suspected of having stolen, ingested or intentionally hidden the location of prescription medications, according to data from the VA inspector general. Thirty-six cases have arisen since last fall alone.

    Dog
    © Photo: Pixabay
    US Department of Veterans Affairs Accused of Animal Cruelty

    "Most of those probes typically lead to criminal charges," the AP reported.

    Drug tests for employees and a new brigade of inspectors were brought on to minimize pill loss and theft in February, but the efforts may not have had any real effect. "We have security protocols in place and will continue to work hard to improve it," Acting Under Secretary of Veterans Affairs for Health Poonam Alaigh said, adding that the VA has a "zero-tolerance policy regarding drug theft."

    The culprits are likely to be seasoned employees: "Older adults (aged 40 years and older) are more likely to use prescription opioids than adults aged 20 – 39," according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research.

    The sheer quantity of opioid prescriptions has skyrocketed in recent years, perhaps making it easier to swipe pills off the books. In 2000, doctors issued 43 million opiate prescriptions, according to the National Institutes of Health.  But last year, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said there were enough opioid prescriptions for every US adult, some 250 million people, to have “a bottle of pills and then some."

    Meth and cereal
    © Pyeongtaek Branch Prosecutor's Office
    Busted! US Soldiers Caught with $12 Million Worth of Crystal Meth in South Korea

    The number of cases involving missing pills at the VA has similarly jumped: incidents of lost or stolen drugs at federal hospitals increased from 272 in 2009 to 2,926 in 2015.

    In February, media reports surrounding the issue spurred the government to create monitoring systems and hire more drug inventory inspectors at VA facilities. The VA operates about 160 medical centers and 1,000 clinics across the US.

    "We actually need to up our game," Deputy Undersecretary for Health Carolyn Clancy told the House Veterans Affairs subcommittee on oversight in February. "The use of illegal drugs by VA employees is inconsistent with the special trust placed in such employees who care for veterans," Clancy said.


    Related:

    Bad Medicine: Tiger Woods’ Arrest Due to Prescription Drugs
    Putin: Significant Flow of Drugs Coming to Russia From Ukraine
    Cutthroat: Pharma Giant Plots to Destroy Cancer Drugs to Drive Up Prices
    Bosnia and Herzegovina's Economy Thrives Thanks to Arms, Drugs and Organs
    Philippines Promises Fair Trial for Russian Citizens Detained on Drugs Charges
    Tags:
    theft, Opioids, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Department of Veteran Affairs, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok