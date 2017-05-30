Register
22:36 GMT +330 May 2017
Live
    Search
    US soldiers give guidance as they train Iraq's 72nd Brigade in a live-fire exercise in Basmaya base, southeast of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on January 27, 2016

    US Troop Numbers Inflated in Trump's Budget - Congressman

    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    US
    Get short URL
    0 4702

    House Armed Services Ranking Member said that Donald Trump is exaggerating about the number of troops he will add to the military with his newly proposed budget.

    A US soldier looks at weapons and ammunition belonging to Daesh terrorists in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq, December 14, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Azad Lashkari
    US Troop Deployment to Boost Iraqi Efficiency Might Portend Major Escalation
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) US President Donald Trump is exaggerating about the number of troops he will add to the military with his newly proposed budget, House Armed Services Ranking Member Adam Smith said in a statement on Tuesday.

    "In keeping with President Trump’s habit of exaggeration, he has been telling Congress and journalists that his budget increases the size of the military by 56,000 service members. This is a ruse, because it doesn’t take into account the 24,000 active duty and 13,000 reservists that Congress added in last year’s enacted NDAA," Smith said.

    The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is a US federal law that specifies the budget for the Department of Defense. Congress passes a new act for each fiscal year.

    Smith said Trump's budget would only increase the military by 10,700 service members.

    "In fact, the real number requested is only 8,000 active duty and 2,700 reservists. This trend toward the use of misleading numbers in defense accounting is not a good thing," Smith said.

    The White House unveiled Trump’s fiscal year 2018 budget proposal on May 23. The plan makes cuts throughout government agencies and scales back spending on a number of programs that the administration considers ineffective.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Large US Troop Presence in Iraq, Syria Would Cause Problems - Coalition's Head
    Israel and US in Rare Public Clash Over Hezbollah’s American Troop Carriers
    US-Led Coalition's Strike on Syrian Troops 'Makes Absolutely No Strategic Sense'
    US Advisors Accompanying Iraqi Troops Down to Battalion Level - Dunford
    US Troops in South Korea Practice Disabling DPRK Weapons of Mass Destruction
    Tags:
    troops, National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), Adam Smith, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok