New Jersey Town to Pay $3.25Mln for Denying Islamic Mosque Construction

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The Bernards township in the US state of New Jersey agreed to pay $3.25 million to the Islamic Society there to settle a lawsuit initiated by its denial to permit the construction of a new mosque, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Tuesday.

"As part of the agreement, Bernards township will permit the Islamic Society to build the mosque," the release stated. "In a separate agreement between the Islamic Society and the township, the township agreed to pay $3.25 million in damages and attorney’s fees."

The Justice Department filed a discrimination lawsuit in November 2016, when the Islamic Society submitted an application to build the 4,252-square-foot mosque, but the request was rejected by the township.

The Muslim organization of Basking Ridge also brought in legal action against the township.

According to the complaint, the Bernards township did not approve the Islamic Society's application based on the religion of its members in violation of the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000.

Bernards township officials contended they denied the request on the basis of safety concerns and land rights.

