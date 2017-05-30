Security Incident Underway at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in State of Texas

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in the US state of Texas said in a statement on Tuesday it has asked personnel to avoid certain areas and others to stay inside due to a security incident.
"Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland is currently undergoing a security incident and directs all personnel in the areas of 5506, 5408, 5616 and 5725 stay inside their current locations until further direction," the base said in a Facebook message. "Request everyone stay away from Arnold Hall area."
The message noted that more information will be provided on the security incident when it is available.
