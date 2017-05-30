US Homeland Security Not to Introduce Laptop Ban on Flights From Europe

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The United States and the European Union agreed to halt the decision on the ban and to continue technical talks to figure out a solution to an increasing threat of terrorism on airplanes, Politico reported citing official sources.

According to the report, US Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, European Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos and Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc made the determination earlier in the day during a conference call.

In March, Washington introduced a ban on electronic devices larger than a cellphone in aircraft cabins on direct flights to the United States from Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. The initiative was also supported by the United Kingdom.

