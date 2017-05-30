Senator McCain Claims US Tries to Be World’s 'Active, Principled Leader'

© AP Photo/ Matt York Maverick in the Air! The Reason Behind McCain's Attacks on Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)Numerous lawmakers in the United States strive to ensure in the ongoing debate about the country’s role in the world that Washington remains an active leader and stands by its allies, US Senator John McCain told reporters during a trip to Australia on Tuesday.

"There is real debate under way now in my country about what kind of role America should play in the world," McCain said. "I do believe that the future of the world will turn to a large extent on how this debate in America is resolved. That’s why I and others are fighting so hard to ensure that America stands by our allies and remains an active, principled leader in the world.’’

McCain, who is considered by many to be a leading foreign policy "hawk" and promoter of US hegemony, has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump’s statements to improve relations with Russia and other countries as well as to fight Islamic terrorism.

McCain claimed Trump’s foreign policy statements and actions have unsettled Americans as much as they have "America's friends," including Australia. In February, reports of Trump's phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull indicated the two leaders engaged in a tense conversation over previously concluded refugee deal.

McCain’s comment comes just days after Trump returned from his first overseas trip, during which he visited Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and the Vatican as well as attended the NATO and G7 gatherings.

During his trip to Australia for talks on security in the Asia-Pacific region, McCain has met with the country’s defense and foreign affairs officials.

