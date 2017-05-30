Register
19:33 GMT +330 May 2017
Live
    Search
    US Senator John McCain attends a news conference at the Benjamin Franklin Library in Mexico City, Mexico December 20, 2016.

    Senator McCain Claims US Tries to Be World’s 'Active, Principled Leader'

    © REUTERS/ Henry Romero
    US
    Get short URL
    0 29 0 0

    US Senator John McCain said that numerous lawmakers in the United States strive to ensure in the ongoing debate about the country’s role in the world that Washington remains an active leader and stands by its allies.

    US Sen. John McCain
    © AP Photo/ Matt York
    Maverick in the Air! The Reason Behind McCain's Attacks on Russia
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) Numerous lawmakers in the United States strive to ensure in the ongoing debate about the country’s role in the world that Washington remains an active leader and stands by its allies, US Senator John McCain told reporters during a trip to Australia on Tuesday.

    "There is real debate under way now in my country about what kind of role America should play in the world," McCain said. "I do believe that the future of the world will turn to a large extent on how this debate in America is resolved. That’s why I and others are fighting so hard to ensure that America stands by our allies and remains an active, principled leader in the world.’’

    McCain, who is considered by many to be a leading foreign policy "hawk" and promoter of US hegemony, has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump’s statements to improve relations with Russia and other countries as well as to fight Islamic terrorism.

    McCain claimed Trump’s foreign policy statements and actions have unsettled Americans as much as they have "America's friends," including Australia. In February, reports of Trump's phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull indicated the two leaders engaged in a tense conversation over previously concluded refugee deal.

    McCain’s comment comes just days after Trump returned from his first overseas trip, during which he visited Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and the Vatican as well as attended the NATO and G7 gatherings.

    During his trip to Australia for talks on security in the Asia-Pacific region, McCain has met with the country’s defense and foreign affairs officials.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    McCain: Putin a Greater Threat Than Daesh
    Trump $603Bln Budget Proposal for Pentagon Inadequate - McCain
    Why McCain's Aggression Against Russia is 'Good Indicator for Russian Diplomacy'
    Tags:
    terrorism, world, John McCain, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok