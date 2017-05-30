Site of Worst US Nuclear Power Disaster to Close in 2019 - Exelon Corporation

"Exelon Corporation today said it will prematurely retire its Three Mile Island Generating Station (TMI) on or about September 30, 2019, absent needed policy reforms," the release stated.
The release noted that nuclear power is not part of Pennsylvania's Alternative Energy Portfolio, which makes it difficult for the plant to compete with other energy sources.
The Three Mile Island Nuclear Power Plant became the scene of the worst US nuclear accident in history when the plant's Unit 2 experienced a partial meltdown in 1979 and was shut down permanently even though it led to no deaths or injuries to plant workers or members of the nearby community.
