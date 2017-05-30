President Trump's Communication Director Mike Dubke Resigns From White House

Dubke is leaving the White House after about three months of work.

White House Communications Director, Mike Dubke resigns, 3 months after being appointed by President Trump #JFLeo pic.twitter.com/SQmNQuPAWN — Jamii Forums (@JamiiForums) May 30, 2017

​Dubke is the founder of Crossroads Media, a GOP firm that specializes in political advertising. He was hired in February.

Mike Dubke resigned May 18 but offered to stay on in his post through the president’s first foreign trip. President Donald Trump accepted his resignation immediately.

According to media reports, Dubke is still coming to work as his last day has not been set.