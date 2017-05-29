Register
19:17 GMT +329 May 2017
Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk from Marine One across the South Lawn to White House in Washington, Saturday, May 27, 2017, as they return from Sigonella, Italy

    Home is Where the Hate is: Trump Returns to Frosty Reception in Washington

    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    US
    Get short URL
    221710

    US President Donald Trump has returned home to opposition in the US Senate and sliding approval ratings.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave outside Air Force One before returning to Washington D.C. at Sigonella Air Force Base in Sigonella, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    'Skillful Negotiator': US President Trump Wraps Up His First Foreign Tour
    US President Donald Trump returned home on Saturday following his first official foreign trip during which he visited Saudi Arabia, Israel, the West Bank the Vatican City, Brussels and Sicily. 

    However, several of his actions have received negative press back home. A record arms deal with Saudi Arabia worth upwards of $110 billion is already facing opposition in the US Senate, where Republican Rand Paul and Democrats Chris Murphy and Al Franken introduced a resolution of disapproval to force a vote on whether to block part of the sale.

    Trump had been due to make a speech to the Israeli Knesset, but the speech was cancelled over concerns that the US President would face heckling from rowdy MP's, Speaker Yuli Edelstein told Army Radio.

    "The possibility was explored as a first option, and it was dropped from the agenda because it was clear that the president wouldn't be able to speak," Edelstein said.

    In Brussels, Trump gained attention for his manners, after pushing past the Montenegrin Prime Minister to get to the front of a NATO delegation. His lengthy handshake with Emmanuel Macron during a meeting on the sidelines of the summit also gained attention. 

    U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he and White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner depart the White House in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Trump on Kushner: 'Jared is Doing Great Job, I Have Total Confidence in Him'
    However, it seems that Trump's tribulations aren't coming to an end now that he has returned home.

    Conservative commentator Ann Coulter, a vocal Trump supporter during his election campaign, told the Daily Caller that she and many other Americans are disappointed with his performance so far.

    Coulter described herself as a single-issue voter, who backed Trump because of his promise to build a wall with Mexico.

    "I'm not very happy with what has happened so far," Coulter said.

    "I guess we have to try to push him to keep his promises. But this isn’t North Korea, and if he doesn’t keep his promises I'm out. This is why we voted for him. I think everyone who voted for him knew his personality was grotesque, it was the issues."

    ​According to the most recent Gallup poll, Trump's approval rating has slumped to just 35 percent, with many of his voters disillusioned by proposed budget cuts that plan to slash $3.6 trillion from government spending over the next decade, including Medicaid and social security.

    Republicans in the US Congress also expressed their opposition to Trump's budget. 

    Kentucky representative Harold Rogers, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, called the Medicaid cuts "draconian," and Arizona senator John McCain said the budget proposal was "dead on arrival." 

    Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, a member of the Senate Budget Committee, called the budget proposal revealing.

    "Sadly this budget exposes all of that verbiage for what it really was: just cheap and dishonest campaign rhetoric that was meant to get votes ― nothing more than that," Sanders said.

    Related:

    Trump: 'N Korea Shows Great Disrespect for China' by Launching Ballistic Missile
    G7 Summit in Italy Lacked Harmony, Trump Partly to Blame - Ex-Italian PM
    ‘Fake News is the Enemy’: Trump Takes on Media, Leakers Again on Twitter
    Macron Reveals 'Moment of Truth' Behind Hand Pump With Trump
    Tags:
    budget, budget cuts, Donald Trump Jr, Melania Trump, Washington
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    All By Herself
    All By Herself
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok