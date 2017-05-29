Trump on Kushner: 'Jared is Doing Great Job, I Have Total Confidence in Him'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, The Washington Post reported citing "people familiar with the investigation" that Kushner was supposedly under scrutiny by the FBI because of interactions with Russian officials. On Friday, the newspaper reported that Trump's adviser had allegedly discussed with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak the possibility of establishing a communication channel between the US administration and the Kremlin.

"Jared is doing a great job for the country… I have total confidence in him. He is respected by virtually everyone and is working on programs that will save our country billions of dollars. In addition to that, and perhaps more importantly, he is a very good person," Trump said Sunday, as quoted by The News York Times.

US media outlets and officials have repeatedly accused people from Trump's team of contacts with the Russian side alleging that Moscow used these contacts for its own purposes and even meddled in the US 2016 presidential election. Moscow has repeatedly refuted the US allegations, saying it had no intention to meddle in internal affairs of other states.