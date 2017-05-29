US Military Says DPRK’s Latest Missile Launch Not Posing Threat to North America

“US Pacific Command detected and tracked what we assess was a North Korean missile launch at 10:40 am Hawaii time May 28 [19:40 GMT May 28]. The launch of a short ballistic missile occurred near Wonsan Airfield,” the statement read.
The command added that the missile was tracked for a total of six minutes until it fell into the Sea of Japan.
“The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) assessed that the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America,” according to the statement.
The Pacific command added that US military forces continue to cooperate with their allies for a more detailed assessment of the Pyongyang’s missile launch.
