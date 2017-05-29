US Military Says DPRK’s Latest Missile Launch Not Posing Threat to North America

© RIA Novosti. Andrey Bichurov Tokyo Registers No Damage to Ships, Aircraft From North Korean Missile Launch

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The missile, launched by North Korea earlier in the day, did not pose threat to the United States as the military forces have managed to detect and track the missile for six minutes, the US Pacific Command said in a statement Monday.

“US Pacific Command detected and tracked what we assess was a North Korean missile launch at 10:40 am Hawaii time May 28 [19:40 GMT May 28]. The launch of a short ballistic missile occurred near Wonsan Airfield,” the statement read.

The command added that the missile was tracked for a total of six minutes until it fell into the Sea of Japan.

“The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) assessed that the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America,” according to the statement.

The Pacific command added that US military forces continue to cooperate with their allies for a more detailed assessment of the Pyongyang’s missile launch.